Windass scored the match-sealing third goal in a Baggies rout that put the Owls to within one point of safety heading into the final clash of the campaign this weekend at Sunderland. In the moments afterwards he lifted his shirt high above his head and appeared to kiss the Wednesday badge, before taking his time applauding supporters post-match in what could stand to serve as his final home appearance as an Owls player.

The former Rangers attacker has been with Wednesday for four-and-a-half years and boasts an impressive record of 39 goals and 17 assists - many in vitally important matches - in his 134 outings. Along with a host of senior players, his contract is up in the summer. Danny Röhl told The Star this week that all focus for now is targeted at the Stadium of Light and that player deals would be sorted out as quickly as possible.

Asked directly about Windass and the message some fans had taken from his celebrations over the weekend, the German boss said: “The situation is that at the moment his contract is over after the season,” Röhl told The Star. “He performed better and better after his long injury. I will speak with Josh as well. We will see on Sunday where we go and then we make the final steps.