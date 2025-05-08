Danny Röhl decisions and emotional goodbyes in a Sheffield Wednesday summer of change - All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th May 2025, 10:00 BST
Another summer of change awaits Sheffield Wednesday, and there’s a lot that needs to be sorted out at Hillsborough before the new season begins.

The 2024/25 season is a think of the past, and now all the talk is of what lies ahead. But there are still so many questions remaining about this summer, both in terms of Danny Röhl and the players. Contracts are expiring, decisions have to be made, and many fans are wondering who is actually at the helm.

Amongst all that, though, is the emotional element of it all. There’s a likelihood that heroes of the 2023 promotion will have played their last game for the club, and will be off to pastures new - it’s end of era stuff once again.

On this week’s episode of All Wednesday those exits are discussed by Alex Miller and Joe Crann, with our Owls writers also touching on Josh Windass’ future, why they chose Shea Charles as their Player of the Season, and what could come next with Röhl going into the offseason.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

