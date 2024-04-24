Danny Röhl insists he’s no ‘one-man show’ at Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, after a massive win over Blackburn Rovers, the German beckoned his technical team onto the edge of the box in front of a packed out away end so that they could celebrate with the 7,300+ travelling fans together.

Henrik Pedersen, Sal Bibbo, Sascha Lense, Chris Powell and Neil Thompson threw their arms in the air alongside the manager to the delight of the Wednesdayites in front of them, and it was another moment that showed how far the team has come since October.

Wednesday, as a collective, have flourished, and now they’re hoping to get the business done in their final two matches to make sure that they’re still a Championship team come the 2024/25 season. The Owls boss thinks that the sense of unity can help them through.

“My players are important, they’re the drivers on the pitch,” Röhl told The Star. “But we also have this togetherness in the coaching team as well. It’s not a one-man show, every person plays their part in this coaching team, and I think it’s also important for me that I show this. As manager you’re always at the front, you have to take responsibility, you have to make the final decisions - and it’s not always easy on things like the starting XI, because everyone is ready.

“But all in all, there’s a togetherness. Togetherness between the fans and the players, between the players and my coaches, and with this togetherness we have created a good energy - and we need to take this energy now into two more finals...

“It’s crunch time now, every point and every win is important, and it shows you can make a step forward. We beat QPR, drew against a good Norwich side, the Stoke game was disappointing even with a point, and now we’ve beaten Blackburn. It’s eight points in two weeks, and that’s helpful to lift up our position. We’re going in the right direction.”