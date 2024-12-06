Danny Röhl in Sheffield Wednesday atmosphere admission as Championship reality bites

Danny Röhl believes it is up to his team to get the Hillsborough atmosphere pumping this weekend as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Preston North End.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match is an early kick-off owing to a broadcasting shift - rarely conducive to a white-hot atmosphere - and with the winter weather biting at current football grounds up and down the country could well prove to be a little more reserved than normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The atmosphere at S6 has proven to be something of a talking point at some stages of the season, with Röhl and senior players having hinted at polite requests for a more raucous feel to home matches. Last season saw the Wednesday crowd help drag their side to several results on their white-knuckle ride to Championship safety. The Owls boss has noticed a change in expectation with regard to what is expected of his side this time out.

“Let's look back to the last season,” Röhl told The Star. “The big difference is expectation and league position - every point, every win was outstanding for us. This season we have two wins in a row away, we come back to Hillsborough to play Preston who are lower in the table. Now everybody thinks it is an easy one, the next five games we will go through and win. Expectation gets higher.

“Our massive fans come into the stadium, they want to see goals, they want to see nice football. Sometimes on the human side you forget what happens six months ago. It is up to us (the team). We want to entertain our fans, we want to create energy on the pitch, but we know in the Championship it is not always smart or nice football, it is also sometimes about being hard-working and this is what we have to accept sometimes.”

This Championship season has been packed with draws across the board and many games have been gnarled in style. Wednesday have designs on pushing higher than their current midtable placing and the plan is to deliver their supporters plenty to roar on - though Röhl made clear it is not always possible in a dogged division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to give my fans a 4-0, 10 more chances, xG over five, clean sheet, all these things,” he said. “Of course I want to give this! But the reality is it's cold, the opponent is nasty, they are hard-working against us, they want points here. There is always a side that is fighting against us. We will find a way into the game, we will have the tools to score and then hopefully we will bring the game home.

“We have 90 minutes plus extra time. The support in the stadium is helpful and we will try again. I know it is lunchtime again, we will make a good game and we will keep the points here.”