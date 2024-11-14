Danny Röhl has Sheffield Wednesday puzzle to solve over Michael Smith
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The target man forward has sat out of only one Championship match this season but only four appearances in his 14 have come as a starter, with Röhl seemingly preferring his impact from the bench as part of carefully-curated match plans that involve ‘starters and finishers’ chosen from match to match.
Subscribe to Alex Miller on Wednesday, The Star’s premium Owls newsletter for analysis, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes insight at Sheffield Wednesday
Despite his relatively limited pitch time, Smith leads the way on direct goal contributions for Wednesday this season with three goals and two assists, three of those contributions coming in back-to-back matches as a starting player at the turn of the month.
A look across the Owls’ data list presses home Smith’s form beyond the bare statistics; he ranks as the Owls’ highest performer in a range of attacking metrics per 90 minutes including goals (0.62), xG (0.43), shots on target (1.7), shots (3.5) and xG+xA (0.63). It is up to Röhl to decide whether these numbers can translate to a more regular starting berth for the former Rotherham United target man. Interestingly, Smith also ranks second for the number of times a ball is won in the opposition half per 90 minutes (1.0), offering a glimpse into his defensive aptitude.
The international break comes at a time when the German boss has sought to defend the form of Ike Ugbo, the £2.5m summer signing toiling a touch in front of goal of late. Ugbo’s quality is known to those who watched his starring role in the Owls’ historic survival mission last season and is clearly a player Röhl hopes to build an attack around, speaking after the weekend’s derby defeat to detail his confidence that the goals will come.
A possible solution may arrive in the form of a two-man attack, which the Wednesday manager has described as an option going forward. A system change over the September international break proved inspired as the Owls set about a run of one defeat in five matches including impressive wins at home to then-table-toppers West Brom and at Coventry City. With their defensive record improved in recent weeks, it remains to be seen whether a further switch in set-up is something being considered by Röhl.
Speaking after a man of the match outing from Smith late last month, the Owls boss said on Smith’s role: “I have the feeling at the moment that we are growing very compact, we can defend the last line better and sometimes it is about finding momentum as we did today. People might say that with his (Smith's) goal and assist he is the right choice but I know we need Jamal, we need Ike, all the three guys. They have different tools. We keep going - it's a team performance and all the players are important.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.