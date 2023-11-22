Danny Röhl has identified Sheffield Wednesday transfer wish ahead of vital January

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls are yet to appoint a full-time head of recruitment following the departure of David Downes to Blackpool nearly six months ago but are in the process of identifying a new appointment - with first team boss Danny Röhl believed to be helping guide that process.

Wednesday sit in a perilous position at the foot of the Championship table and will be hoping the current international break can offer a boost heading into a whirlwind winter fixture list.

Such have been the struggles at S6, one eye is already planted on the January transfer window as a potential opportunity for the club to make necessary changes to a squad compiled by their two previous managers as Röhl looks to mould things closer to his ideals.

And speaking to The Star, the German coach admitted he had already given the window thought, identifying areas of the squad that must be tweaked to give their 25-man registration list more balance. Given the fact their registration list is full, it seems likely that players will leave the club either or permanent or loan deals in order to make way for incoming deals.