Danny Röhl has a big decision to make over two Sheffield Wednesday starters

Sheffield Wednesday restart their Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Danny Röhl will have some big decisions to make on the make-up of his Sheffield Wednesday side this weekend as the Owls go about jumping back from their setbacks leading into the ongoing international break. QPR are their next opponents in a Hillsborough clash at 3pm on Saturday.

A handful of his Wednesday players have made their trips for international duty since their last outing at Millwall. The likes of Shea Charles (Northern Ireland), James Beadle (England under-21s) and Pierce Charles (Northern Ireland under-21s) have featured in matches played in Europe to varying degrees of success.

Two players who will no doubt pose some thinking for Röhl with regard to his set-up for QPR are Di’Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe, both of whom have been with Jamaica in their CONCACAF Nations League camp under new boss Steve McClaren. Bernard sat out of the Reggae Boyz goalless draw with Cuba in the early hours of Saturday morning with Damion Lowe and Ethan Pinnock preferred in the centre of defence. Wednesday’s Lowe started the match but came off before the hour.

Jamaica continue their Nations League campaign in Honduras, with the match to take place in Tegucigalpa from 3am on Wednesday morning. Given the travel time, it raises the question of how much recovery and preparation time the Jamaica duo will get ahead of the visit of QPR, who are one of Lowe’s former clubs. Bernard was named on the bench after making the trip back from international duty in the Caribbean in both the October and November international breaks last season.

It comes at a time Röhl discussed possible tweaks to the Wednesday line-up following their disappointing three-defeat lead-in to the break. He said in the moments after their 3-0 defeat at Millwall: “We have to start as soon as possible to make the right things and find out strength back. You look at one side with the starting 11 that it is a strong side, but again you have some players that are playing individual games than the team game, and that is what I have find out who that is - who are the team players? And I’ll go forward.”