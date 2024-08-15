Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A standout performance from youngster Sean Fusire has got Sheffield Wednesday fans talking after their 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Hull City in midweek.

The 19-year-old has been among the most highly-rated youngsters at Middlewood Road for some time and stepped out for his second senior start at the MKM Stadium some 18 months on from his debut outing in an FA Cup clash at Fleetwood Town. A regular feature in senior training, last year saw his progress stunted when he was forced to undertake surgery on a hernia back in November.

That Fleetwood impressive debut came as a flying wing-back, a position he has been most commonly associated with during his time in the Wednesday youth ranks. During pre-season, though, it became clear that Owls boss Danny Röhl was keen to explore the possibility of using him as a number six. Starting in that role at Hull alongside senior man Liam Palmer, he produced a confident performance, making more tackles than anybody else on the pitch (six) and completing 40 of his 43 passes.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Röhl expressed his delight at Fusire’s technical abilities and his adaptability. He said: “I saw his quality, his touches between the lines as a six, he has a game where he can be the free man. He had a lot of ball-winning situations and he was very tight. This is what I like, we should be happy that we have young players now that come and come, they are very hungry. This is our way.”

Indications that Röhl was planning on pushing Fusire inside the pitch came as a surprise to some more used to seeing him hurt opposition with his pace out wide. Explaining why he felt the Sheffield-born youngster was better suited to a more central role in ‘the six’, the German coach recalled a feeling he had when looking at Djeidi Gassama for the first time; that he could adapt the player to get more out of him. On his return from injury, Röhl was immediately impressed with how Fusire went about his work and spoke last month to suggest he could play a role in the first team set-up this season.

“I saw his quality in training and his quality in small areas,” Röhl said. “It reminds me a little bit of Gassama, I had immediately a good feeling of what the player (both Gassama and Fusire) needs and in which position. He has an outstanding scan, he is always aware of what is behind him and he has a good touch. This is fantastic because he can use his quality and his pace to speed up the game for us.

“If we break the first pressing line, he can step in. You see why he was a winger before but you can see now how he can play in the midfield. For me it was a challenge, bring him into the number six and be a ball-winner. He has continued what he has shown in the weeks before.”