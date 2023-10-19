Danny Röhl gives Marvin Johnson update after Sheffield Wednesday return

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’s had a ‘good conversation’ with Marvin Johnson following his return to the club.

Johnson was left out of Xisco’s squad completely during the Spaniard’s tenure, being asked to train on his own and at one stage heading out to Dubai to do some work out there as well.

Now he’s back at Middlewood Road as he looks to prove his worth to the new boss, and it sounds like he’ll be getting a fair chance to show what he’s capable of. Röhl has already said that he is ‘convinced’ of his quality.

"I had a good conversation with Marvin,” the German said. “We spoke about what I expect from him on and off the pitch. It’s very important for me.

"It’s important to look forward and not look back, and it’s the reason why we took him for part of the training. Now we’ll look to the data, step by step, if the data is alright then we’ll bring him back into the squad and training. Then it’s about his performances in training if he’s in the squad or not…

"It was important that I had a talk with Marvin about his situation. Now we’ll look at the data and when he’s ready to come back we’ll take him. Maybe the next step for him is to train on Sunday in the recovery session with the other players who don’t play. Then we’ll have a look during the next week… I’m convinced about his quality. I’ve heard a lot of good things from him and we’ll keep going."