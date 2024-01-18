Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl could make an important decision over his starting line-up as late as Saturday morning as he mulls the best way to down promotion hopefuls Coventry City at Hillsborough.

The Owls welcome a Sky Blues outfit hugely in form and nudged into sixth place by a run of eight matches unbeaten, one of which was a comfortable 2-0 Boxing Day win over Wednesday. Röhl has spoke in his pre-match press conference about the importance of the number six role to his system, making clear he will make a decision over who plays there late in the day and hinting at a challenge between the likely candidates.

Momo Diaby is busy building his match fitness and watched on from the bench amid Röhl's admission that there are specifics areas to his game that he wants him to improve. Di'Shon Bernard was selected as a holding midfielder in a tactical decision based on Southampton's skillset. George Byers is back from a three-match suspension, while Will Vaulks returned from a hamstring niggle to play 45 minutes in the defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Asked whether the Wales international was ready to start matches after a two-match spell on the side lines, Röhl said: "I think so. He is ready, he trained another week and it is normal that when you are out for a little bit you need that time. He is available. It will be interesting and exciting for the starting 11, let's have a look at what I decide. I have something in my mind but it could be as late as Saturday morning that I decide on this. I have a direction but my final decision will be on Saturday."

Byers was issued a three-match ban for an off-the-ball incident in an impressive win at Preston North End. Over three weeks will have passed by the time Saturday's kick-off comes around and Röhl admitted - while ruling nothing out - it would probably come too soon for the 27-year-old as he seeks match sharpness.