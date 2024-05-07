Danny Röhl full of thanks after Sheffield Wednesday 'make the impossible possible'
The 35-year-old German steered the Owls to a remarkable survival effort in the Championship, taking over a side winless in 10 matches back in October and securing safety. A final day win at Sunderland capped a a six-game unbeaten run and completed the mission on a dramatic day on which every other side in the battle also won.
Posting on Instagram, Röhl wrote: “On May 4th 2024, we were able to make the impossible possible. After more than 6 months full of passion, commitment and togetherness, we were able to achieve our goal. Unbelievable, but true.
“I would like to thank my coaches, my staff, my players and above all our massive fans for your support. We could only achieve this together. At this point many thanks to our chairman, who gave me the opportunity and the trust to make me manager.
“This season will remain unforgettable for me forever and shows what believe, attitude, positive spirit and a plan can achieve. Thank you.”
The club is facing an important few weeks at the outset of their summer. The German coach is believed to have held talks with Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri with regard to the future plans for the club both before and after their trip to The Stadium of Light. The Star understands these talks went well, with a source describing them as ‘generally very positive’. It is understood these talks will resume when Röhl returns from a holiday.