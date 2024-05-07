Danny Röhl full of thanks after Sheffield Wednesday 'make the impossible possible'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 35-year-old German steered the Owls to a remarkable survival effort in the Championship, taking over a side winless in 10 matches back in October and securing safety. A final day win at Sunderland capped a a six-game unbeaten run and completed the mission on a dramatic day on which every other side in the battle also won.

Posting on Instagram, Röhl wrote: “On May 4th 2024, we were able to make the impossible possible. After more than 6 months full of passion, commitment and togetherness, we were able to achieve our goal. Unbelievable, but true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I would like to thank my coaches, my staff, my players and above all our massive fans for your support. We could only achieve this together. At this point many thanks to our chairman, who gave me the opportunity and the trust to make me manager.

“This season will remain unforgettable for me forever and shows what believe, attitude, positive spirit and a plan can achieve. Thank you.”