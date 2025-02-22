The performance of referee Stephen Martin and his assistants in Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat at Burnley changed little in the mind of Danny Röhl that VAR is required in the Championship.

The Wednesday boss spoke after last weekend’s clash with Coventry City to suggest he had changed his mind on the controversial potential use of technology in referee decision-making at second tier level having previously stated his preference to stay with more traditional methods of officiating back in the summer.

But it his belief that the pace and relentlessness of the game in the division has grown so much that officials need help to come to the right decisions in big moments. His side were slapped with four yellow cards on the night, one of which puts Shea Charles to within one more caution of a two-match suspension. Röhl felt there was not a great deal of consistency in the handing out of yellow cards on the night.

“Today I missed the line from the ref,” he told The Star. “I have to say this. In such a game to give some yellow cards in one direction and not in another, it’s hard to see. We have to protect Shea. He has to now play smart. I know he is aggressive, he needs this for his game and it is hard.”

Wednesday have not had the greatest of luck with penalty shouts in recent weeks and one incident at Turf Moor saw livewire Djeidi Gassama cautioned with referee Martin believing he had dived in search of a spot kick. On a night of frustration that saw his side lose 4-0 despite having the better of large portions of the game, Röhl saw it very differently.

“I will also speak about the yellow card for Gass, from what I saw so far there is a clear contact,” he continued. “Then 10 minutes later Ugbo gets a foul and we have a free-kick against us. Sometimes I am surprised but I think I said something last week - I am now absolutely convinced we need VAR in this league.”