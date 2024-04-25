Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The German coach has steered Wednesday out of the relegation zone having taken over a side winless in 13 and in the midst of their worst-ever start to a league campaign. With two matches to go the Owls sit a point clear of Birmingham City in 22nd place, with Röhl maintaining the side’s aim is to hunt the places immediately above them in the table rather than to look back at the teams behind.

In an interview with the national media last week, the former Bayern Munich assistant boss suggested he could see a future as Wednesday manager even in the event of relegation to League One, but hinted at the need for assurances over the future direction of the club. He has spoken about the need to drive facilities closer to clubs at the top of the Championship and will have meetings with Chansiri to discuss his intended blueprint for the future - both on and off the field.

Previous Wednesday players and managers have hinted at the need for an improvement in facilities at the club, but few have been as forthright as Röhl, who has now spoken about the need for investment in a number of interviews. Reports in the German media suggested the 34-year-old is under contract at Hillsborough until the summer of 2025, while it is believed he is on the shortlist of managerless Sunderland.

“At first we should play the next two games, this is clear. But then we are looking to the future,” he said ahead of Saturday’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion.

“I see a lot of potential, especially with our massive fans. We had 7,000 who create for us big, big energy. I see a team here with a good mentality. But as I have said before, we have to do some things right in the summer. If we do this and we have the chance to do it and I can change things and get that opportunity, then I think we can think about going to the next step with this club.”

Röhl smiled while explaining that background figures at other clubs had quietly approached him to tell them they were Wednesday supporters, describing an illustration of the size of the club and its potential. Skipper Barry Bannan told Radio Sheffield after Sunday’s win at Blackburn that with Röhl in charge, the club will be looking towards the top end of the table next season if they are able to seal second tier status.

“It makes no sense to just use this power (from supporters), we need other power and the other direction,” he continued. “It’s about the squad, facilities, environments, all these things. If we can make the first step in the summer it would be great. I know you cannot do everything in one summer, but you can start to go in the right direction. This is what I want to know, in which direction we want to go.