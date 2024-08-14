Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A smiling Danny Röhl expressed his delight at Sheffield Wednesday’s performance in knocking Hull City out of the Carabao Cup - saying it offered him plenty to think about with regard to selection going forward.

The German boss watched on as Charlie McNeill scored twice within 10 minutes of his competitive Owls debut to seal the win in an action-packed first half. Wednesday were bright and energetic throughout, winning the ball high and forcing home side Hull into mistakes. After a fraught first half-hour, the visitors grappled control and saw the game out in entertaining fashion.

Röhl made 11 changes from the side that beat Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in their Championship opener on Sunday, offering renewed opportunity to some of the players who did not feature - and were not involved in what proved to be their ‘frontline’ sides towards the back end of pre-season. The Owls manager seemed to express a disappointment towards the back end of their summer programme with the performances of those on the periphery, but speaking in the moments after Carabao victory in Humberside, it was quite the opposite.

“I’m very proud of my team today,” he said. “With 11 changes we had a completely new team. A couple of weeks ago we trained with this team, we had an idea of who could be in the starting 11, but today I think I have more options. This is fantastic to see, you can see they are ready, they are sharp, they understand the game.

“I think we started really well with a high-ball winning situation, we know what we wanted to be doing, to move the centre-back into the six position to create the space behind him and attack it. After 20 seconds we did exactly what he wanted to do and soon after we created two chances with ball-winning situations.”

Alongside two-goal McNeill, the likes of Marvin Johnson, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and youngster Sean Fusire were standout performers in an outing nobody sold themselves short.

Röhl continued: “I think it was a really open game from both sides, good entertainment for the fans, but the second half became for me bringing the game home and we changed the shape to a 5-2-3, we were more compact, we doubled-up the wide areas and waited for the counter-attack. We had more situations where we could kill the game and close it out. I am really proud of the team, it’s good as a manager to have the feeling that everything is really ready for this stage of the season.”