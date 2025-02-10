Danny Röhl explains why Sheffield Wednesday didn't sign a centre-back in January

Danny Röhl has explained why Sheffield Wednesday didn’t sign a centre-half in the January transfer window.

A serious injury sustained by Di’Shon Bernard over the weekend has left the Owls further stretched in defence, with the Jamaica international joining Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa in the treatment room. It leaves Michael Ihiekwe as the only available recognised senior centre-back in the squad at current, though Gabriel Otegbayo is enjoying a burgeoning rookie season.

The Star revealed last week that the Owls were hopeful of completing the permanent transfer of a Championship defender on deadline day of the winter window before the selling club backed away from the deal. Further options were explored, Röhl said, but as explained over the last few weeks, only players that were felt could make a marked impact on the quality of the side would be signed - with a definite profile of target laid out.

Asked why Wednesday didn’t add reinforcements at the back last month, Röhl said: “Because the market is the market. I said a lot of things about this, we had a clear profile of what we want to have, some things are not easy to get. We tried and we hoped until the end but then it was not possible because some other clubs kept their players or were not looking for this.

“We had some other options but then I said to just bring a number into the position was not the right decision. I said this, we could have taken someone, they play today and he gets an injury. It's football. We made the decision, I take the responsibility for this. Other players now have to step up in this role, we have some other solutions. I have to look and see what is best and we carry on and go on.”

The situation opens up further opportunity for the likes of Otegbayo, Max Lowe has impressed in the heart of defence this season and Shea Charles has made in-game impacts when deputising there in recent months. Several players including Lowe, Yan Valery and Liam Palmer count the flanks of a back three as a natural position and despite supporter concern over numbers at the back, Röhl spoke in relaxed tones over the options available to him.

The Owls boss also revealed spaces had been left on their 25-man EFL squad list, opening up the possibility the free agent market could be explored.

“You saw two solutions today; we can go to a back five or we can have a back four with Max and Icky,” he said. “We had some solutions and I said this, you can sign players and they get an injury, there is no guarantee. We will stick together and go again.”