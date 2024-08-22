Danny Röhl explains why Sheffield Wednesday aren't chasing permanent transfers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s just over a week until a line is drawn on the EFL transfer window and Sheffield Wednesday are busy piecing together their final chess moves of an already busy summer.

Danny Röhl has revealed that the possibility of any permanent transfer additions at Sheffield Wednesday between now and the closure of the transfer window is remote, with focus having switched to the Premier League loan market amid a handful of links to talented young players. The Star has reported this week that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine, Brighton forward Mark O’Mahony and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles are all possibilities when it comes to incoming business. All would be on loan terms.

Wednesday have already spent good money in the last months with the £2.5m signing of Ike Ugbo, as well as permanent deals to bring in Yan Valery and Olaf Kobacki on six-figure sums. Röhl has expressed his satisfaction with the work done in the recruitment department throughout the summer and though he admitted nothing was particularly imminent, he said he feels positive about their ability to pull the final pieces of their strategy together.

The German coach is looking to add players of a requisite level to improve his line-up rather than squad fillers. With the standard of the core squad raised by their summer work, Röhl suggested the quality of players required would be too pricey on permanent terms at this stage of the window.

He told The Star: “I will be honest, we have a good squad and to sign players on a permanent deal now, for them to have a real impact it would mean we need good, good money. This profile of player can cost a lot and we are looking; do we want impact players or do we want squad players? Squad players are for me not negative, it means we have more bodies around where you can train, but impact players can make an impact on the pitch and can decide games.

“These kind of players, especially in the English market in the Premier League or Championship, they always cost a lot of money. We have done well until now and from this point we go forward, hopefully we find the next players for our squad. I am really positive about this.”