Danny Röhl explains what Ike Ugbo critics are missing in Sheffield Wednesday uplift

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bubbling social media criticism of Sheffield Wednesday forward Ike Ugbo in recent weeks has been shrugged off by Owls boss Danny Röhl.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Canada international was signed for what The Star believes to have been a hefty £2.5m in the summer - much less than fees discussed in other publications - and is yet to add to his seven Championship goals for Wednesday after a hugely successful stint on loan in the second half of last season. He does have a Carabao Cup goal and assist.

Some social media detractors have claimed Ugbo is struggling to live up to the pressure of his price tag or have suggested tweaks to Wednesday’s playing style have not got the best out of him since his return to S6. Röhl, who explained at the time of his signing that it would take a number of weeks for Ugbo to get up to fighting rhythym having joined the club late in the summer transfer window, expressed a huge satisfaction with the forward’s output.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His job and his work against the ball in the last games was outstanding,” Röhl explaind. “I think this is sometimes what we don't recognise, we look to the strikers and see 'Oh no shots or no goals'. But he worked very, very hard for the team, he had a lot of good moments, a lot of sprints against the ball and this is an important part. He was a part of the four points from the two games, a big part.

“Of course we want to create more chances and this is what we want to improve in front, but it's not just Ike, it's our winger positions, our 10 position. We have too many breaks in our games, the smart touches are at the moment not right but it will come 100 per cent. For the moment we have eight players for three positions. This is a challenge and you have to bring some players back. When you see how we improved as a team you will see more and more chances will come and more and more chances go to the strikers and the wingers. Of course Ike needs the support around him.”

Wednesday have been flexible in their selection up top in recent weeks. Their last match, a last-gasp win at Coventry City, saw a number of changes made and Ugbo emerged from the bench to play an important role. Röhl has spoken about the nature of ‘starters’ and ‘finishers’ in certain games. What’s clear is that the former Chelsea youth man will continue to play a central role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl continued: “I heard a little bit about the discussion about having a 10 around him, but if you look to our game there is not too much different to last year, some small details, sometimes you have and eight, sometimes more a 10, sometimes wingers in, sometimes wingers right. It's not the case. All in all we have to improve in our attacking stuff, with our attacking players and get a good flow back. We will do this as we improve as a team.”