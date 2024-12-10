Danny Röhl explains Svante Ingelsson's place in his Sheffield Wednesday thinking

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Blackburn Rovers to Hillsborough this evening hoping to kickstart their home form and continue their journey up the Championship table.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of skipper Barry Bannan to Sheffield Wednesday’s line-up tonight will provide a welcome boost to a side on the rise in the Championship table. The Owls went ninth and five points shy of the play-off places with their 1-1 draw with Preston North End on Sunday despite a run of one win in six home matches at S6. Two points ahead of them, Blackburn provide the next opportunity to kickstart their form at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot’s suspension left questions to be answered as to how Danny Röhl would set up his midfield, plumping for Liam Palmer alongside Shea Charles in an attacking line-up. With Nathaniel Chalobah still regaining full match fitness following his long lay-off with a calf injury, it was Svante Ingelsson who came on in place of the Wednesday vice-captain at half-time.

The Swede has so far had an interesting maiden campaign in English football, his performances varying as he took on several different positions and roles. A powerful runner and influential figure on his day, Ingelsson has made only two starts in Wednesday’s last eight outings and has been an unused substitute in half of those games. With Bannan back available after suspension, it remains to be seen whether Ingelsson’s role is to be expanded as the Owls seek to find the right formula at S6.

Speaking to The Star ahead of the PNE battle, Röhl said: “For Svante it is a new league, a new manager. His position is between six, eight and 10, he travels all over the pitch. We know what we get from him, he is physical, he makes powerful deep runs. It is a different profile. When he played against Norwich he did a fantastic job; the task was working against the ball and he gave us strength. Other times there is more ball possession and the spaces are tighter and smaller at home maybe this is not the best game (for him).

“This is exactly like the strikers; you look at the best match, the best relationship, who matches each other. I think now we come to a point as you saw in the last three games there is a rotation. It is not as big as it was before, maybe one position or two positions instead of three, four five. It is important to understand we are building up relationships with neighbours on the pitch. This is helpful. We keep going. Svante has improved, he is a great character, he works hard and takes it as a challenge. For me it is good to have him as a starter or on the bench, he is a different profile.”