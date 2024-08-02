Sheffield Wednesday’s players could be seen having one-on-one chats during their preseason camp in Germany.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Danny Röhl and his Owls players, with their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign being split between Middlewood Road, St. George’s Park and a trip out into Europe. For the latter two they were housed together in hotels, meaning more time in each other’s company to get to know each other, but also work on their game.

The Star was lucky enough to attend a media day in Germany where we watched training and then spoke to Röhl and some of his troops, and one thing that was noticed was how his technical team were dotted around the hotel on occasion, having sit-down conversations with various players.

For the Owls boss he says it’s important to make the most of the time they have together in that sort of environment, and also stressed once more the importance of his staff.

“I try a lot to have these conversations during the season,” he told The Star. “Sometimes on the pitch or sometimes in my office. But now in the pre-season, especially now here we have time in the afternoon to make time for the conversations. It is important it is not just me as a manager who will speak, it should also be the people around, that we take responsibility.

“We have a schedule with each player and know when they need to talk, this is what I tell them. Then you can develop this, you need the relationship with the assistant coaches and the players. This makes things easier, maybe they find it easier to speak with an assistant coach than to a manager, this is normal. I think this is the reason I have good staff around me, we need this. You cannot do everything.

“You can not go away after training, go home. We have to use this time with them. It is different, sometimes tactical things, sometimes the human side, to have talks with the young or new players. We do this in the camp, we have meetings every day with the team and with the individuals we use this time.”

Wednesday are in action tomorrow afternoon for Liam Palmer’s testimonial, which also doubles as a final friendly, as they take on Spanish side, Leganes, at Hillsborough.