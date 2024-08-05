Danny Röhl explains fascinating tactical tweak Sheffield Wednesday fans have noticed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have undertaken a voyage of tactical discovery in pre-season and with their Championship opener around the corner, there has been plenty noticed about their tweak in approach.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been made very clear by those within the camp; this season, Sheffield Wednesday are going to go about things a bit differently as they look to build on the strides taken last season; how they press, how they transition through the pitch, how they play from the back. Their summer friendly schedule was specifically chosen to test them against high-level opposition who offered different challenges. Danny Röhl and his players have spoken with satisfaction at how things have gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The intricacies of their work will become clearer in the coming weeks as they go about implementing it on a week-in, week-out basis. One thing noticed has been the appearance of full-backs in more central positions ahead of the centre-halves, prompting questions from the untrained eye as to whether Wednesday are looking to pull on the modern trend of emplying ‘inverted wing-backs’ this season. The likes of Max Lowe and Yan Valery have been especially noticeable, popping up in midfield with others covering behind.

Speaking to The Star after the Owls’ final friendly run-out against CD Leganes, Röhl explained that it was rather a case that the players are being conditioned to take up specific positions to make themselves harder to break down - and to force opposition teams to think a little harder about how they intend to get the ball from Wednesday.

“We worked a lot on positioning,” he said. “It is not about who is in that positioning, it is not important whether it is a number, six or a full-back or a winger, it is just important that the position is occupied. It is up to the players to recognise if one position is not occupied then the next one comes in. This is a result of the last five weeks and hopefully it will be difficult to press us this season, so much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opponent must think whether they must go with a lot of high numbers to press us, we have always the option to have James Beadle to play behind. If they choose not to press us then we can play in, if they close the centre then we can play around them, if they open up the space between the lines then we use the red zone. We want to give them a challenge, we know what we need to do.”

Plymouth Argyle will be the first side to come up against the new-look Wednesday approach on Sunday. Röhl knows the step-up in pressure starts now but has huge faith that the intensity of their summer programme will stand them in good stead.

He continued: “Now it is more stress in the match days (heading into the season proper), but I think we will be prepared because we played Brighton, Salzburg, Bremen and a Spanish first division team. I am happy with the pre-season but now we move on.”