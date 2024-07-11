Danny Röhl explains Di'Shon Bernard delay in Sheffield Wednesday contract update

Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting on the possibility of a return to the club for former Man Utd youngster Di’Shon Bernard.

A return to Sheffield Wednesday for fan favourite centre-half Di’Shon Bernard remains an ‘open’ possibility, according to Owls boss Danny Röhl, though he told The Star nothing was particularly close - or dead - in terms of discussions around a deal for the free agent. The work goes on.

Jamaica international Bernard was a standout player in last season’s remarkable survival effort but is now not a Wednesday player after his one-year deal with the club expired at the turn of the month. The Owls are doing what they can to bring the talented young defender back to Hillsborough. Social media has been awash with theories as to where talks are at.

“It is still a position we are looking in,” Röhl told The Star. “Dish was in the tournament (Copa America), which makes him a little bit different to other players. You want to let them have the focus for the tournament and now we are seeing what we can do.

“It’s always from both sides, it’s not just about the dream. We have to find a way. If we can do it, then it could be a very good option to take him. He was a big part of the last season for me and for the team, but again we have to work behind the scenes. You have seen how we bring players in every week; players, players. Let’s have a look.”

Röhl was speaking from Wednesday’s training camp at St George’s Park, the start of the club’s ambitious pre-season ahead of a campaign that will see them target involvement towards the top end of the table. Eight players have been added to the squad so far.