Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is expected to return to England this week as talks continue surrounding the next steps for the club.

The Star has previously reported that discussions had taken place between Röhl and the Owls chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, about the way forward and the potential of a new contract at Hillsborough for the German, however he did take time away with his family to recover from a tiring debut campaign.

Latest indications are that conversations between the two had been positive, with the Wednesday boss eager to stick around and take things to the next level with the club, and it would certainly come as a major boost for the fanbase – and the players – if he was to commit to a longer future in South Yorkshire.

It’s understood that Röhl is due to return to the country before the week is out as he turns his focus once again to the future, and he’s expected to meet with Chansiri once again when he does set foot back on British soil.

As previously explained by this publication, Wednesday’s manager does still have one year left on his current deal at S6 – which includes a hefty compensation clause – however there is a desire to try and tie him down on a longer deal as reward for his excellent work over the last six months.