Danny Röhl drops big hint on Sheffield Wednesday pre-season trip destination

Sheffield Wednesday have already held discussions over where they will head out on pre-season this summer, Danny Röhl has revealed.

The Owls split their pre-season activity into two parts last year, holding training camps at the St George’s Park facility used by England before heading out to Germany and Austria, with Röhl and Wednesday players having commented on the quality of the facilities both home and abroad.

Wednesday played out one tune-up friendly against non-league Alfreton Town and a behind-closed-doors run-out against Brighton & Hove Albion before heading to Europe for clashes with Red Bull Salzburg and Werder Bremen. They finished with a Hillsborough meeting with CD Leganes, a clash that doubled as Liam Palmer’s Owls testimonial. A ‘bounce match’ second behind-closed-doors game was played against Rotherham United at Middlewood Road.

Röhl previously expressed his satisfaction with how pre-season went heading into the current campaign and the passage of time has offered food for thought on things he might tweak differently heading into this summer.

He said: “We have sat to look at the hotels, to the pre-season camps, we have looked to the schedule, these are the normal things to do in February! To plan the next pre-season. For me, I learned a lot during the season and around which things we did well and which things we have to maybe put a little bit more focus on in pre-season. It is good experience and from this experience I take my notes and plan the next step.”

A few hundred hardy Wednesdayites made the trip out to Austrian ski resort Zell am Ziller for their Werder Bremen run-out in July. Asked whether the foreign leg of their 2025 summer programme would likely take place once again in his native Germany rather than in the likes of Portugal or Spain as in seasons gone by, Röhl hinted that it would likely follow a similar pattern. Last summer, aside from the more low-profile run-outs, Wednesday sought out top tier opposition from across Europe and Owls fans should expect the same profile of opponent next time out.

“Austria and Germany are two good places to be,” he smiled. “I like to have the two pre-season camps. You have good facilities, you can come out and break a little bit, you do not have just one long one. Our friendly games were very helpful and I think it will be in the same direction with strong opponents, at the beginning a little bit more lower league. I think the set-up was well and now it is about having good facilities and some topics I will take with me. It is not for now it is for after the season - and you never know what could happen this season.”