Danny Röhl delivers Sheffield Wednesday transfer status report amid player interest
The German coach has spoken openly about his desire to bring ‘big impact’ new players into the squad in order to push them on to the next level. Wednesday sit three points off the Championship play-off places and Röhl has suggested both ends of the pitch as areas he’d like to improve - with defensive reinforcements now a more stringent requirement after Dominic Iorfa was confirmed to be out for the next two months.
The Star reported that Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke was a player that features on their recruitment list and that a move could be made should he made available for loan. Other players, including Australian teenager Thomas Waddingham, have also been linked.
Röhl said: “Of course we look at the market and what we can do. We have a clear profile of what we want to sign if it is possible. When you have two injuries in this position then of course we will have our eyes open.
“If we have updates I will let you know. We try, we look at the market and we keep going with what we can do. This is the job at the minute, we will look to some players and it is important to understand it is not just about replacing a player, it is about increasing our quality. It is a big challenge now, when you look at the market to what is possible and what is not possible.
“For me it is clear which profiles we need and which categories we need. We have a good group here together and I can just say it again; it must be upgrades.”
Asked whether an incoming deal was possible ahead of the Owls’ return to Championship football at Leeds United on January 19, Röhl didn’t rule it out.
“In this market everything is possible,” he said. “From today until Sunday next week is a long, long time in football, especially in the January window. If we can get players as soon as possible it would be great to bring them here. But the market is the market in January, we have to look and see what we can do.”
