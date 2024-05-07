Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wednesday boss spoke in the final weeks of their dramatic survival campaign about assurances he felt were needed as they look towards next season, claiming a ‘clear strategy’ was needed if he was to set about taking the club to the ‘next level’. Speaking after the Owls’ final day win at Sunderland, Röhl - who is believed to be under contract at S6 until 2025 - preferred not to speak about his own situation despite continued speculation over his future.

He told The Star: “I will not speak about my future, I want to enjoy and then we will see what we can do, or not. I have had one meeting with the chairman this week and we will then have more meetings as soon as possible and then we will see.”

The Star understands initial talks were had between the two in the days leading into to the trip to Wearside and that further meetings have since been held with Championship safety secured. One source described to The Star that discussions had been ‘generally very positive’ and that - as things stand - there is a strong expectation that Röhl will lead the club into the summer.

The full extent of Röhl’s wish list of potential changes at the club is unclear - he spoke of it being a ‘big list’ earlier in the campaign - though it is believed the Owls boss has requested improvements to their Middlewood Road training base and the possible addition of further backroom staff, along with assurances as to the club’s summer activity. The German coach is keen to get moving on their transfer plans, hopeful of getting the bulk of the squad in place before the start of pre-season at the end of June.

It’s believed conversations have also been had with at least some players with regard to decisions over the club’s forthcoming retained list. Transfer strategy has also been discussed. It is understood Röhl will travel for a holiday this week before all parties continue to press on with their talks.