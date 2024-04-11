Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But there was something in the way David Wagner went about comparing Danny Röhl’s second half switch-up in style during Tuesday evening’s dramatic 2-2 draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City to that of former Owls boss Tony Pulis that delivered just a suggestion of sassiness.

As if keen to make the point, Wagner made the post-match comment three times in different media engagements after Wednesday sought to put the Canaries under pressure by utilising Will Vaulks’ long throw and going more direct in their approach. It told; they scored twice late on to secure what could prove to be a vital point, from set pieces through Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked for his response to Wagner’s comments, a jovial Röhl joked: “I am surprised you didn’t say ‘Hello Tony’ to me today!”

“For me, I am not a manager who speaks about the opponent. If you want to do this, you do this. It is not my direction. I like to speak about my team and what we can improve.

“For us it was necessary to make a change to come back into the game. I found a way to come back into the game and this is a quality for my team, for my coaches and for myself. We found a solution to come back in. That’s it. We take the point and that’s it.”

The second half provided another example of how this Wednesday squad has bounced back from moments of adversity this season. Booed off by a section of the home support at half-time, their successful assault on the Norwich box proved even more fruitful given results elsewhere in the relegation battle went the way of the Owls. With four matches to go and fellow battlers Stoke City next up on Saturday, they are level on points with Huddersfield Town in the first safety spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are strong,” Röhl said. “After the game I told the players, the point was about the spirit, the energy, the belief. It showed again that we come back from setbacks, it was just 45 minutes but we came back.