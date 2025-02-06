Danny Röhl coy on Sheffield Wednesday injury round-up ahead of West Brom clash

Sheffield Wednesday have ‘question marks’ in their squad with regard to injuries heading into this weekend’s clash at West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls boss Danny Röhl was in no mood to go into specifics when asked on whether there had been fresh concerns since their last game, a 1-1 home draw with Luton Town last weekend - other than confirming the long-term absentees Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa would miss out with their comebacks expected sometime in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked over fresh injury concerns - of which it is believed there are - Röhl played it down and said simply: “There is Dom and Akin and then maybe some question marks. Let’s see now.”

Two Wednesday men who are touch and go with regard to their involvement at the Hawthorns are attacking pair Anthony Musaba and new boy Ibrahim Cissoko. Musaba is close to coming back from an injury that kept him out for two weeks and Toulouse loanee Cissoko is building up his match fitness having not played a great deal of football since sustaining an injury in October.

“We are building him up now,” Röhl said. “The final decision will be tomorrow and then when you look ahead there will be three games in a row. This means we have to look from game to game and what is important now is that he makes the first steps with the team. He trained yesterday fully, he was in today. Let’s see what the decision is.

“Nearly everyone is available and when you look at how many players we have, especially on the attacking side, it gives us always challenge. This gives me a good feeling because when new players arrive you can give them maybe one more game and not take risks now for injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the offensive, they like to dribble and they are fast. You must build them up step by step. Musa is back, he trained nearly fully and there will be a decision on him. It is good to have these decisions up front.”