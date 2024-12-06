Danny Röhl considering big opportunity for 'new signing' Sheffield Wednesday man

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action at Hillsborough on Saturday as Preston North End pay a visit - they’ll go into battle without a key man.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls skipper Barry Bannan picked up a fifth yellow card of the season in last weekend’s comeback win at Derby County, meaning he will have to watch on from the stands as his in-form side hunt all three points against a Preston North End side flailing a little of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It leaves Röhl with decisions to make over the set-up of his side. Speaking after the Derby game, the Wednesday boss once again spoke with admiration on Bannan’s continued influence on the side and his importance to how the Owls go about their business. Replacing the Scot’s unique skillset is an option not available, but a summer transfer whirlwind has delivered options along with the work of their medical team.

One-cap England international Nathaniel Chalobah is a player who arrived with an ocean of experience at Championship level and above but has so far seen his Wednesday career limited to two appearances due to injury. A calf issue saw him sidelined since August before a comeback outing at Pride Park on Sunday and after a couple of heavy touches early doors, he impressed as the Owls stole the win late on.

With Svante Ingelsson and Liam Palmer among those waiting in the midfield wings alongside Chalobah, a decision will be made over whether Wednesday go with a two-man midfield or three. Careful consideration has been placed on Chalobah’s rehabilitation in an effort to ensure he steps back in ready to cope with the bustle of the festive fixture schedule - and that consideration will continue.

Röhl told The Star on a player that could be considered a new signing at this stage of the season: “His first two or three minutes he needed a little bit of time, he was maybe a little bit rusty, but all in all he did a fantastic job and he gave us exactly what we need and what we want to do. The combination was good to have three midfielders in the final 20 minutes. Let's see now if he's ready to be a starter. There's a difference between coming in for the last 20 minutes and starting a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have some good options; Svante, Liam, Nath of course. Maybe we play just with a single six. These are all things we can do. It is for the opponents to think of this, what comes in the middle of the pitch. We have good options and of course Barry is Barry, it cannot be a one for one change, but it is a good opportunity for some other players to fill this gap.”