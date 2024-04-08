Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls boss has handed plenty of senior debuts out since taking over as manager of the club last year, and he says that he’s looking to keep doing so as youngsters in the academy look to make the step up in the coming months.

It’s the time of year where decisions are made on who will and won’t be sticking around in the youth setup at Middlewood Road for 2024/25 campaign, with The Star having previously reported that players such as Joey Phuthi, Favour Onukwuli and Sam Reed are amongst those who the club are looking to keep hold of.

Röhl has regular meetings with academy chief, Steve Haslam, and his staff - doing so once a month - and in the last one they discussed the futures of the current crop.

He explained, “Two weeks ago we had a meeting, and we have them once a month, where we sit with the academy staff and speak about the players - we spoke about which players we could extend, which are interesting and could maybe in the preseason come and train with us.

“This is what we’re doing, and I want to have space in my squad for young players to bring them in, I think it’ll be helpful. This season some players were involved in the first team since I arrived, and this is what I’m looking for. Especially if you have the right amount of players in your squad and have the space to bring them up and train.

