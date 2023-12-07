Danny Röhl comments on report Sheffield Wednesday 'could sign £30,000-a-week striker'

The opening of the summer transfer window is only a few weeks away and already focus is beginning to shift to how Sheffield Wednesday will go about their business.

The Owls were the subject of a whirlwind back end to the summer window and with new head of recruitment Kevin Beadell now in the door, it is hoped they will be able to make the necessary squad adjustments to make a fist of their Championship survival quest.

A report by journalist Alan Nixon over the weekend suggested Wednesday are prepared to spend up to £30,000-per-week on a striker to help boost their fortunes in front of goal, a number that sparked debate among the Owls fanbase given their more routinely frugal approach to winter transfer dealings in recent times.

Asked whether an outlay of that size on one player is a route he'd be interested in going down, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl said: "First it is always about looking at what we can do in the transfer market, which type or profile we need. The first question is not about the money or the salary, it's about choosing the right player for us. If we say yes, then we look to the terms. This is the way.

"Sometimes you need a good player in a key position and this costs money, but also I am looking for young players to come in so I can improve them. Now we have to find a good balance between who can help us immediately and give us a good impact, and maybe who is the guy to improve us in the next weeks and be ready for the future."

Röhl has already touched on his planned approach to the window a number of times, making clear that even before Beadell's appointment a 'clear plan' was set in his mind as to the areas of the squad that need improving and which sort of players he feels can make an impact at S6.

"Everybody knows what I demand and what I expect in January," he said. "I have made clear a list of what I want to do in the market and this is a normal process. It is not an idea from just one day, they are ideas from a process from me and my coaching staff, we sat together and always have meetings every week.

