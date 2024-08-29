Danny Röhl candid on likelihood of busy Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A whirlwind transfer window at Sheffield Wednesday will come to an end on Friday evening when business is closed for the summer.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has played down the likelihood of a busy final day flurry of the transfer window, though the club will keep its eyes open for the rise of opportunities to sign players already identified as potential targets. With a great deal of work long since done, the Owls appear to find themselves in a different place to where it was in January, when Kristian Pederson and Ian Poveda were brought in on deadline day - the latter deal completed just hours before the window’s closure.

Wednesday have revamped their squad with a large turnover of players in the last months, with players and staff discussing a raised level at Middlewood Road. Röhl has spoken at length about the need for a process to be undertaken at S6 as he looks to steer the club towards a bright future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The window closes at 11pm on Friday and asked whether fans should expect a busy final day in the window, Röhl said: “I think we signed now 11 players from the final day and to speak now about a busy day? I said before that we will see what happens in the last 24 hours if there is an opportunity or not, but all in all we worked very hard in this transfer window and now to expect that we sign on the final day four more players? It is not reality.

“We did a good job until now and you never know what happens but it is different to January, in January it really was the final day and we tried and tried to bring players in. We are looking and sometimes it is about timing and opportunities and for this we are ready but it’s not always just our decision.”

Wednesday travel to the capital this weekend to take on Millwall, hoping to stop a run of back-to-back defeats in the Championship. Röhl insisted that while he will be in regular communication with the club when it comes to the potential of late deals, his focus will lie at The Den. He spoke with a satisfaction at where the squad was at.

“I think we made a huge step with a lot of new players in,” he said. “We have built the squad, we refresh the squad and in this case we got nearly every player together and this is good. I made a long, long statement on Tuesday about the process and it makes no sense to do that again, but we have made some really good signings to help the squad and improve the squad and now it is about improving the players and the team together.”