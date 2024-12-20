Danny Röhl breaks silence after Sheffield Wednesday manager was linked with Southampton job
Röhl was heavily linked with Premier League outfit, Southampton, over the last week, and there were many concerns amongst Wednesdayites that the German could potentially be moving on from S6 in favour of a step up to the top-flight.
On Friday, however, it was reported that Croatian, Ivan Juric, was in place to take over from Russell Martin at St. Mary’s, with the Owls boss staying put, and he says that - while it is an honour to be linked - he will be sticking around in South Yorkshire.
“I think the most important key point is that I’m here, that I’l take the game tomorrow,” Röhl told the media. “It’s always an honour when you’re linked with Premier league clubs, and people know my history (at Southampton), it was a part of my life. But the most important key point is the game tomorrow.
“My decision is clear, I will stay here at Sheffield Wednesday. The club knows my ambitions, I think we have agreed that we want to improve and attack higher positions in the table and we know what that means in January…. I’m here, I love this club, I love the supporters and I love my team. We’ve achieved a lot, but our journey is not over. We’ll try to keep improving as a team.”
