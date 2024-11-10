A single shot on target was all that was needed to win the first Steel City derby in over five years as home side Sheffield United eeked out a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Tyrese Campbell poked home a close-range effort after Wednesday were unable to clear their lines from a set piece in what was the only major chance of a stop-start clash at Bramall Lane. The Owls took on 10 shots in total and had promising moments but ultimately came up short without registering an effort on target.

Speaking to The Star post-match, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl expressed his disappointment in the result and denied either side were worthy of the three points as they closed one another out. The defeat takes his side into the two-week international break with wounds to lick, while their city rivals jump into second place in the division.

“It’s a tough one,” he said. “No team deserved to win today, for me it was a draw. No shots on target, also a moment with Musaba. Both teams fought and tried, but neither team was really calm on the ball, there were mistakes in both directions and in the end you would take the draw. In one moment they win this game and maybe this is the difference between being at the top or in the middle of the table.”

Wednesday limited United’s chances and will have been the happier of both sides after a gnarled and goalless first half. Campbell’s winner came early in the second and prompted an emptying of the Owls bench as Röhl searched for an attacking spark. Djeidi Gassama, Michael Smith and Anthony Musaba had moments of promise but despite their efforts a clear chance proved elusive.

“After the changes, we brought more and more attacking players on,” Röhl continued. “We felt we could hurt them and find the spaces, we were better on the ball and created some more. But at the end the last 10 or 15 minutes, it was all second balls, fouls, there was no rhythym in the game. The momentum dropped down again. I cannot say my team didn’t try everything, but it was not necessary to lose today.”