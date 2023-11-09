New Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has changed the vibe at S6 since arriving to the club last month - and a positive outcome will follow the side's hard work.

That's according to tricky forward Anthony Musaba, who is one of several players to have stepped up in performance since Röhl's taking over from previous boss Xisco.

Despite a run of three defeats in the German's first four matches as Wednesday boss, few would deny a sharp upturn in how competitive the side have been, with mitigating factors leaving many with the feeling they have been hard done by in terms of their points tally under Röhl.

The foundations are being laid, Musaba suggested, with a club seemingly devoid of confidence just weeks ago growing in stature with every passing training session.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's visit of Millwall to Hillsborough, he said: "There's been a lot of changes - you can see it in the game plan, in the vibe and in our atmosphere. I think now we know how to play and even though we've won just one game, we've shown more.

"It's a process. The coach is new but we have already played a lot of games with the new coach. We are really confident that in the future we can start winning games and points. The way we are playing, we feel we deserve more and it will come. We have had a positive reaction."

Owls skipper Barry Bannan was sent off in the first half of a battling 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday, with his suspension since overturned by the EFL on appeal. Add that to a penalty given and then taken away at Watford, the rap sheet does leave Owls fans scratching their heads as to the luck - or lack of it - experienced since Röhl stepped into the Hillsborough hotseat.

"If you look at the games that we have played, there is Watford - if we have the penalty it is totally different," Musaba said. "If you look at Plymouth, for the first minutes we were the best team with a lot of pressure on them but there were mistakes. Against Bristol (City), the red card messed up our game. It's a little bit unlucky but it will turn back.