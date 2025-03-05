Danny Röhl and Sheffield Wednesday as we understand it - and a very good cause: All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST

It’s another week, and there’s another hot topic surrounding Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl - but it’s not the only big deal over the last few days.

We're back with Alex Miller for this week's edition of All Wednesday, and we've got two main things to discuss - Röhl's Wednesday future, and how Barry Bannan helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for an excellent cause.

Check out the video at the top of the page for a snippet of what’s in store in the latest show, but we also touch on issues of compensation and how it could potentially affect the rest of the Owls’ season if not dealt with. Alex, meanwhile, regales some lovely stories about Bannan’s night with the Children’s Hospital Charity.

For the full episode of this week’s ‘All Wednesday’ you can click this link right here, and for all of the previous episodes you can head over to our page on ShotsTV: All Wednesday with Joe Crann

