One of Sheffield Wednesday’s brightest young starlets looks set to make his way out on loan before the closure of the transfer window.

The Star revealed last month that after a promising breakthrough season in senior football with Sheffield Wednesday, teenage forward Bailey Cadamarteri would be sent out on loan on an experience-gaining brief. Clubs including Wrexham, a number of EFL sides and teams in the Scottish Premiership are understood to have expressed a sustained interest in the youngster, who scored five times in his maiden campaign at first team level last time out.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken a number of times to suggest that outgoings are very much a part of the remainder of Wednesday’s summer transfer strategy with a number of players understood to be the subject of conversations regarding their future. Speaking to The Star ahead of their Friday night lights clash with Leeds United, Röhl all but confirmed a temporary switch away from the club for Cadamarteri - and that while recommendations have been made to him, the decision over where will come to the 19-year-old.

Röhl said: “We know the strengths of Bailey and which kind of football is good for him to get a lot of situations where he can improve. For me the most important point for Bailey is that he gets game time and this means not just 10 minutes or 15 minutes, it means being a starter and delivering again and again. This will be helpful.

“I think Baily will choose the right club, I have given him some feedback on some clubs, I think it will be a good step for him if he decides and from this point we go forward. It is also important that from this point we look out for our loan player, it means then we visit him, give him feedback and analyse. We will be close to him and help him, this is part of our job.”

Wednesday’s forward line has been freshened up this summer with the addition of Jamal Lowe, as well as the return of Ike Ugbo. Michael Smith and Callum Paterson are further existing Wednesday players who could move on if the right deal comes along. In the other direction, the Owls are looking at a number of potential loan options up top, with Brighton striker Mark O’Mahony a possibility.