Lining up a successor for Danny Rohl is imperative at Sheffield Wednesday

Alan Biggs on the managerial situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s commitment to upgrade the club’s training ground and pitch at Hillsborough is as welcome as it is overdue.

As other things stand, though, who can possibly argue against the likelihood that Wednesday will face a relegation fight next season? And yet there are three rescuing words in that statement. “As things stand” blare out like a siren warning. Act now and head off the incoming crash.

The problem is the club, facility improvements apart, seems to be in a state of inertia. There’s stalemate over a “departing” manager, no clear direction without a successor and uncertainty over players remaining, let alone a strategy on ones joining.

In fairness, much of this is currently beyond the control of the ownership and yet, taken together, a product of it.

Therefore, unless there’s movement on a takeover or at least the uplifting prospect of it - and soon - I can’t see how the Owls will be waging anything other than a battle for Championship status.

Honestly, it’s hard to recall a position of more hopelessness and helplessness, from the way it looks at least.

So what can be done, right now, to dig the club out?

Let’s start from it being difficult to envisage a scenario in which Danny Rohl can continue as manager. A takeover within weeks, yes, but it would be likelier to take months (even though I hear genuine noises about talks in the background).

Personally, I’d like nothing more than Rohl staying, with renewed commitment, to honour his contract. But in present conditions, lining up a successor is imperative and I’d be amazed if that hasn’t been uppermost in Dejphon Chansiri’s mind for some time.

The problem he has is that to signal this publicly could undermine his fully entitled compensation claim on Rohl, unless different terms apply for a move abroad.

Replacing him has to be an undercover operation but with a commitment on both sides, even if it means Rohl can go and a settlement ironed out in the aftermath.

A long war of attrition over this doesn’t only damage Rohl, it threatens to wreck Wednesday’s immediate future.

Given acceptance that Rohl is going, however it happens, the club can at least start some sort of planning.

It looks to me like his comments have carried him past the point of no return. So where’s the decision-making and the impetus?

In normal circumstances, it would be a no-brainer to keep him but, after all that’s been said (by him not least), I can’t honestly see how it could work.