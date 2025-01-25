Danny Röhl admits 'small advantage' QPR have been handed over Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A glance at the Championship form tables show the scale of the task that lies ahead of Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Owls take on a QPR side that languished at the foot of the table for much of the opening weeks of the campaign but have rallied to a 16-game unbeaten run that has thrown up to 10th place, level on points with Wednesday and ahead of them on goal difference.

A form table taken from the last 10 matches of each side in the second tier shows Marti Cifuentes’ side second only to table-topping Leeds United with 23 points, a remarkable achievement given the growing unrest that surrounded the position of the Spaniard when times were tough just a few months back.

Cifuentes shares a similarity with Wednesday boss Danny Röhl in that he too was a foreign boss not boasting a household name when he arrived to mount an unlikely survival act last season. Now the pair are battling it out with half an eye on the top six.

“You see he is doing well,” Röhl said on his Rangers counterpart. “Last season he stayed in the league, this season they had not the best start with not a good run but you see in the Championship it’s about consistency. Maybe we take consistent points, but there are some games we missed some wins when they were possible. This is the thing and we have to turn these into wins. If we do this then we have a chance.

“It is similar (to last season), again and again you get the feeling for the next step and we don’t make the step at the moment. It is one for the mindset and we will keep going, we had this experience last season, it was so similar; just when you felt it? No, no, no. We stay positive but we wake up and go again.”

A fierce turnaround saw the Owls entertain Bristol City in a bruising Wednesday evening game before a rest day on Thursday. Friday saw squad and staff make the trip to London on the train. QPR will have been able to enjoy an extra day’s preparation for the clash having played at Hull City on Tuesday night.

“They’re doing well, they are winning at the moment and they win the tight games,” Röhl continued. “The small advantage is that they have one more day to recover. Bristol City had one more day and this maybe towards the end was helpful, we play Wednesday Saturday again.

“But this is the Championship. We have to go through, we have to bring all our energy on the pitch again. It’s a tough one, we know this. Always at QPR. You see at home, the late equaliser. We know it will be a proper, tough Championship football game.”