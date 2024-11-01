Danny Röhl admits Sheffield Wednesday spankings have shifted tactical outlook

Danny Röhl has never made a secret of his desire to learn on his journey through management with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls boss, who rejuvenated his side to a remarkable Championship survival effort last season and has continued his building of the team into his first full campaign as a manager, will welcome Watford to Hillsborough this weekend hoping to extend a run of form that has not seen them beaten in 90 minutes only once in their last eight matches.

A gnarled Carabao Cup performance at Brentford served as the latest pitstop on what has already been a whirlwind campaign, Wednesday earning plaudits for how they managed to stay in the game for the first hour before Djeidi Gassama’s wonder strike opened things up in a match that the Premier League side eventually won on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday’s set-up in the match was stoic for large parts and limited the Bees to relatively few chances. It was an outlook at-odds with away outings against two sides last season that won promotion to the top division by spanking Wednesday along the way; a 4-0 defeat at Southampton in January and a 6-0 thrashing at Ipswich in March. After both those matches, the German manager faced questions about his side’s open style and aggressive line-ups.

And speaking to The Star, Röhl volunteered the thinking around his more pragmatic in the Carabao Cup clash this week. Wednesday’s next three opponents are in the top eight of the early days Championship table and though they will welcome Watford and Norwich City to Hillsborough, the derby clash at Sheffield United is beginning to loom large.

“We try always to play our style through, but I must say also our structure against Brentford away, it was a big, big step forward,” he said. “We can really look and take this situation in. With an away performance, like at Southampton or Ipswich, we have done a little bit more adult football and for me it was an experience for what is necessary to play strong teams away. To see a team that can really do this on the grass and fill it with passion and belief, it was incredible to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an assistant manager Röhl scaled the heights of Champions League wins and World Cup campaigns and despite the continuation of his hugely impressive start to life in a top job, he admits he is still at the early stages of a learning curve in English football.

“Of course I am learning,” he said. “I am a new manager. As an assistant coach I have a lot of experience in some things, but I always take something with me in the reflection after every game. I look to my team, I look to myself first; were the subs right, was the match plan right? All these small things. For me it was great to see that even that we conceded the early goal in the game, we stayed in our principles and that was good to see; our pressing line, what to do if we over play. Second half we understood more in which areas we could play and we created more moments.”