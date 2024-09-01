Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday head into the international break with plenty to ponder after three defeats on the spin in Championship football.

Danny Röhl admitted he will have to look at the make-up of his Sheffield Wednesday line-up going forward after a 3-0 defeat at Millwall extended their stalled run of Championship form. A 4-0 opening day win over Plymouth Argyle has made way for three losses to nil and though the Owls boss has instructed the need for patience while the side go through the process of instilling a new style of play and a new squad, he spoke at The Den to affirm the fact results were needed.

A fortnight away from fixtures will allow Wednesday to take stock and for Röhl and his backroom team to plan a kickstart in Owls fortunes. Speaking to The Star shortly after the Millwall reversal he made clear he will look at all factors, including the make-up of the team, heading into their return to competition.

“Today it is a surprise to me that we didn’t create chances because I chose a very attacking team,” he said. “I think this is a little bit hard to understand but there are reasons why and this is what we have to improve. At first you have to defend well in all phases, in the pressing, in the transition defence and then set pieces. If you do this well then you always have the chance to win games, if you don’t then it is hard.

“We did not have the feeling today that we could bring Millwall under pressure and create chances and chances. It’s a little bit between - we tried a little bit but not with the conviction that we need. For me it is about now finding the right team, it’s not just about the right players, it is about the team. This was our strength from the past we we need to come back to these things. From this point we can go forward.”

One player that was a rare omission from a Röhl starting line-up was Josh Windass. When available, the former Rangers man has played just about every league match since the German’s arrival in October but was left out with a front four of Anthony Musaba, Jamal Lowe, Djeidi Gassama and Ike Ugbo preferred in the capital as the goalless-in-three Owls go searching for answers.

Röhl said: “This is just the point at the moment, that I am looking for the best team, who can help and who can not help. It was just at Hull that Josh didn’t play. It is not about with Josh or without Josh it is about the team. It is most important that we understand more and more that it is just about the team. It is bigger than one player and this is something I have to find.”