Sheffield Wednesday will continue to look at Bailey Cadamarteri’s minutes at Lincoln City before making any decision on his future.

The 19-year-old has been amongst the goals for the Imps during his loan spell in League One, scoring five times for the club so far, however he has been given just nine starts across all competitions and has completed 90 minutes only once - when scoring the equaliser in a 2-1 win over Grimsby Town in October.

It will be a source of frustration for the striker that he left the Owls on loan in order to play, and while the 20 games he has featured in will be seen as a good news on that front, there is no doubt that he’ll be eager to start more and stay on the pitch longer.

For Röhl, who has been monitoring Cadamarteri’s situation, he admits that they’ll make a decision on whether to look at potentially cutting short his loan spell in January, but was insistent that it has been the right move for him.

“Of course we’ll look at the minutes,” he told the media. ‘But we know how the manager there works - he rotates a lot of strikers during the game and from game to game. For Bailey it’s about, even if it’s 10 minutes, to work hard, and he’s scored - which is good.

“It’s about taking it week by week, and then we will make a decision. But at the moment I don’t think it was the wrong decision to loan him out, and it’s important for him to go through these levels of resilience… Even if you’re a loan player from the Championship you can’t expect to play every game, for this you have to work hard. That decision comes from their manager.”