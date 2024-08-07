Here we go again, then… It feels like just yesterday that Sheffield Wednesday were celebrating at Sunderland, but Championship football is back – and expectations have shifted.

The Owls weren’t really meant to be in the second tier this season. Just a few months ago they’d been written off, condemned to League One, despite the impressive turnaround that Danny Röhl had managed to oversee at Hillsborough. It was better, but it wasn’t enough.

But apparently nobody told Röhl, nobody told his staff, and nobody told the players. Because when everybody else was sending them back down they dug their heels in, and through some brilliance, some grit and maybe the smallest slice of luck they find themselves going into battle on Sunday with their Championship status intact.

Things have changed now, though. That ‘Great Escape’ - orchestrated by Röhl, a man with a rapidly growing reputation in English football – has been seen as just the beginning for many in S6. It was the first step on a road that several seem to believe will eventually lead them back to the promised land, and with their German at the helm they’re daring to dream.

It's understandable in so many ways, because so much of the last few months has very un-Wednesday. The drama that came with last season was nothing new, Wednesdayites are used to that sort of thing by now, but what Röhl has managed to do is galvanise the fanbase to the points where he has practically every single member on his side.

His new long-term contract, the re-signing of players that people thought would leave, the quality of the new arrivals and the speed at which they were signed, and the seamlessness of a preseason camp that saw the Owls pitted against some proper football clubs. Wednesday are beginning to look remarkably like a football club with a plan.

Add that to the blind optimism that usually comes with this week before a season starts and you’ve got a dangerously positive outlook building amongst those of a blue and white persuasion in Sheffield – and it’s not something they’re all too used to.

It’s a credit to Röhl of course, because so much of it is down to him – he’s the orchestrator. But credit too must go to his staff, we were lucky enough to see them in action over the summer and it’s clear to see how good they are, and how well respected. Kevin Beadell’s work shouldn’t go unnoticed either as he oversaw a flurry of early deals that have set Wednesday up nicely. And at the top of it all is Dejphon Chansiri, funding everything.

Expectations probably do need to be tempered slightly, Wednesday are most likely short a star signing or four if they’re to make a real push for promotion after scraping through by the skin of their team last time out, but now isn’t really the time for realism. Now’s the time to get a bit giddy, to enjoy a wholly drama-free summer, and just hope that the bump back down to earth never comes.

Think back to this time last year and the situation isn’t even comparable. Rocked by the change of manager, maddened by the halt in momentum, frustrated at the way preseason played out for Xisco, it’s safe to say that a lot of Wednesdayites saw a relegation scrap coming – even if they didn’t consider the fact that their start would be quite so horrific.

But with Danny at the wheel they’re content, happy nodding off in the back of the car with full trust that the man up front is on course and will get them to their destination safe and sound.

There may be a bump or two in the road, some holding of breath as disaster is narrowly avoided – or isn’t – with a little manoeuvre when space is running out, but ultimately the process is being trusted. And the man in charge has earned that, he’s allowed a scrape or two.

Nobody knows what’s going to happen with Wednesday this season. Many outside the fanbase are already tipping them as a dark horse, somebody that could make a surprise little push up the table, and in-house there’s been plenty of talk of not only avoiding a relegation battle, but forcing things further the other way.

For some fans they’d take 12th now. It’s progress, it’s another step on that road, it’s less stressful on the old ticker. But Röhl isn’t ‘some fans’, and neither are plenty of his players, they’ve got grander plans.