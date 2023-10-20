One more of Sheffield Wednesday’s new technical team members has been confirmed, with Vendsyssel FF confirming the exit of Henrik Pedersen this morning.

The Owls boss said in Thursday’s press conference that he was hoping to get two fresh faces through the door before the trip to Watford this weekend, and it may well be that one of them has been announced before his current club could say anything about it.

A statement from the Danish club this morning read, “Head coach Henrik Pedersen is leaving Vendsyssel FF, as he has accepted a job as assistant head coach in England’s Sheffield Wednesday, under German Manager Danny Röhl.

“45-year-old Henrik Pedersen joined Vendsyssel FF in June 2021 at the same time that Jacob Andersen bought back the majority of the shares from Swiss Core Sport Capital.

“We are proud to be able to send Henrik to the English Championship, where he has been offered a great opportunity that we will not stand in the way of”, says chairman of the board Jacob Andersen and continues:

“Henrik has done a huge job over the past two and a half years, where with his tenacity he has taken big steps together with the squad. He has a big part in our achievements the last two seasons, most recently with a nice fourth place last season. I would like to thank Henrik for his great effort and dedication – and wish him all the best in England.”