Daniel Farke knows his Leeds United side might not be at their swashbuckling best on Friday against Sheffield Wednesday. The Whites are in red hot form of late with an edgy 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday night being their 10th win over their last 11 games in the Championship.

That run extends back to the turn of the year and has seen Leeds move up to within touching distance of league leaders Leicester City, although their draw with Huddersfield Town last weekend ensures they remain outside the automatic promotion spots for the time being. Leeds have the opportunity to move into the top two, at least temporarily, on Friday, though, with a win over Wednesday, who are in a purple patch of form themselves, of course.

The outing at Hillsborough will be Leeds' fourth in just 10 days, though, and while Farke is expected to make changes to his side to give them the best chance of bolstering their promotion push in South Yorkshire, he knows that level of activity comes at a cost.

“But what should we do? We have to adapt to it,” he said following the win over the Potters, when asked about the hectic schedule they have been forced to contend with. “We try to keep going with grinding out results. You can't always expect offensive fireworks and top-class games. Leicester was top level, Chelsea away was top level, Huddersfield and Stoke are difficult games. You can't always be at your best.

"I’m pretty happy to be there with seven points from those three league games. When the odds are against you and it feels a bit like it’s Leeds against the world, we need our supporters a bit more. Even if we run out of energy we make sure they sing and shout us over the line in some games. Hopefully they keep going and supporting us the way we do, perhaps one gear more.”