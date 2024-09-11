Both current and former Sheffield Wednesday players played their part in taking Jamaica top of their CONCACAF Nations League group in the early hours of this morning.

Neither Di’Shon Bernard nor Jamal Lowe started for the Reggae Boyz as they headed into their second game of the international break, but there was a place for promotion hero, Michail Antonio, as Steve McLaren sought to build on last week’s 0-0 draw with Cuba in Kingston.

Bernard would go on to introduced for the second half with the score locked at 0-0, and it didn’t take long for the visitors to spring into action, forcing Denil Maldonado into an own goal at Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés to make it 1-0. The Hondurans bounced back shortly afterwards, though, with David Ruiz-Ochoa bundling home from close range.

McLaren’s side had to keep battling as they sought a return to winning ways, and managed to get their second breakthrough with just over 15 minutes left of normal time, Antonio was taken out by the Honduras goalkeeper and dusted himself down to slot home the penalty and give them the advantage once again. A few minutes later Lowe was introduced as the Jamaicans looked to secure the three points.

There was a late scare or two, but Bernard, Lowe and Co. managed to get the job done in Tegucigalpa, with maximum points taking them top of Group B with two games played. Next up will be a trip to Nicaragua in October when they return to the international scene once again.

This morning’s game spells the end of Wednesday’s ventures around the world for the time being after what has been a mixed bag of a break for the participating Owls, and now they head back to Middlewood Road ahead of this weekend’s big game against Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.