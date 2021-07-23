Cup runs and green and white hoops - TEN iconic Sheffield Wednesday shirts as Owls launch new kit

But nowadays they are launched every summer, with some clubs releasing a third kit – even though they rarely get worn throughout the season.
Despite this, and whatever the costs, some fans will always rush out to buy a new shirt – whether it’s good, bad or downright ugly.
Having announced earlier this summer that their new shirts would be made by Italian sportswear firm Macron for the forthcoming season, Sheffield Wedesday fans have been waiting with interest to see what the new boys would offer.
And the time arrived on Friday morning with the Owls unveiling their strip for the 2021/22 campaign and it appears to have been given the thumbs up by supporters, but will it stand the test of time like some of the kits that have taken on iconic status among fans?
Here's a trip down memory lane to look back at ten iconic Owls kits through the years. . .
1. Bukta, 1977-1984
A seven-year spell with Stockport-based Bukta produced some of the most iconic strips in the club'shistory, although when the partnership began the Owls were in the third tier of English football and had almost slipped into the old Division Four one year previously. But the good times were to come, with Wednesday donning Bukta in the famous 'Boxing Day Massacre' of Sheffield United in 1979 and securing two promotions under Jack Charlton and Howard Wilkinson which eventually saw them return to the top flight in May 1984 when the deal with kit supplier ended.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Umbro, 1984-1987
After Bukta, along came Umbro - known for supplying the iconic strips which England wore to win the 1966 World Cup - for a stint which ran until the summer of 1993. The Wilmslow-based kit manufacturer's first offering was this beauty worn by Lee Chapman in Wednesday's first season back in Division One - and one fans of a more senior age will consider one of the best donned by the Owls. During this period Wednesday finished fifth in the top flight in 1986 and had two shirt sponsors, MHS and Finlux.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Umbro, 1987-1989
Bar the odd season here and there, Wednesday are forever known for turning out in their distinctive, traditional blue and white striped tops. But that all changed in 1987 when the club and Umbro opted for this look with thinner pinstripes. For the first season the Owls played in white shorts, but for the second year went for blue shorts. On the pitch during this period, Howard Wilkinson left for Leeds United, his replacement Peter Eustace was sacked after just four months . . . and then along came 'Big' Ron Atkinson.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Umbro - 1988/89 away
Maybe a bit marmite this one but given how different it is, the green and white hooped shirt has taken on iconic status over the years. If you were lucky to track down and tried to buy an original one of these it would cost you a fortune.
Photo: Ben Radford