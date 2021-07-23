Cup runs and green and white hoops - TEN iconic Sheffield Wednesday shirts as Owls launch new kit

1. Bukta, 1977-1984

A seven-year spell with Stockport-based Bukta produced some of the most iconic strips in the club'shistory, although when the partnership began the Owls were in the third tier of English football and had almost slipped into the old Division Four one year previously. But the good times were to come, with Wednesday donning Bukta in the famous 'Boxing Day Massacre' of Sheffield United in 1979 and securing two promotions under Jack Charlton and Howard Wilkinson which eventually saw them return to the top flight in May 1984 when the deal with kit supplier ended.

Photo: Steve Ellis