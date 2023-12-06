Those stood waiting on the fringes of Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday side at current have been delivered a simple message by the German boss.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls are enjoying an uptick in fortunes after a four-point haul against tough opposition last week and head into their clash at Stoke City this weekend hopeful of achieving their first away win of the campaign.

Including cup matches, only two Championship sides have named more players in squads this season than Wednesday's 28 (Leeds with 29 and Stoke with 30), though Röhl made only one change to his side for Saturday's win over Blackburn Rovers with a possible view to retaining some consistency in selection with results having picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever happens in the short term, the 34-year-old has made it clear every player in the squad will be required to step up to his demand for high intensity football in what is a brutal December fixture schedule.

He said: "I spoke in the last weeks to a lot of my players about how we play as a team and how we go about things as a team. It's never just about 11 players, it's always about the squad and having players who sometimes need to be a little bit patient because they are not playing. I know this frustration and it is normal that they are disappointed."

The likes of Liam Palmer and Will Vaulks have battled back from time on the outside of Röhl's set-up, with Michael Ihiekwe and John Buckley having played an important cameo role in recent outings after stints on the sidelines. It leaves plenty of room for encouragement for others waiting their turn.