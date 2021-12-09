Crewe Alexandra have recorded three wins in five matches across all competitions, a record David Artell has taken great pride in heading towards their welcoming of Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

An impressive 2-0 win over Lincoln City in midweek took them to within four points of the safety places and was a result, he says, that can inspire them to a result against Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing Owls.

Artell said: “Our performances over the last four or five games warranted a result like that and if we play like that then we will get a result like we did tonight against a good Lincoln side. Most of their players have played their careers in the Championship, so they are no mugs.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell.

“It’s a start. We have won two of the last four. We keep going like that will be okay. I think we have turned a bit of corner. The lads are trying and working their socks off for this football club and that was evident again tonight.

“It’s three 2-0 home wins for us, so the improvement is there and now we have to take that into Saturday’s game against one of the big guns in Sheffield Wednesday.”