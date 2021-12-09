Crewe Alexandra boss building for to 'big guns' Sheffield Wednesday ahead of League One clash
Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents are stepping out of a form funk that has seen them rooted in the League One relegation zone since August, their manager believes.
Crewe Alexandra have recorded three wins in five matches across all competitions, a record David Artell has taken great pride in heading towards their welcoming of Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.
An impressive 2-0 win over Lincoln City in midweek took them to within four points of the safety places and was a result, he says, that can inspire them to a result against Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing Owls.
Artell said: “Our performances over the last four or five games warranted a result like that and if we play like that then we will get a result like we did tonight against a good Lincoln side. Most of their players have played their careers in the Championship, so they are no mugs.
“It’s a start. We have won two of the last four. We keep going like that will be okay. I think we have turned a bit of corner. The lads are trying and working their socks off for this football club and that was evident again tonight.
“It’s three 2-0 home wins for us, so the improvement is there and now we have to take that into Saturday’s game against one of the big guns in Sheffield Wednesday.”
Sheffield Wednesday are 11 matches unbeaten in League One football but will be without the suspended Massimo Luongo for the clash. A host of other big names including Josh Windass and Chey Dunkley could make a return to action.