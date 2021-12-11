Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Watch Barry Bannan goal and remarkable Bailey Peacock-Farrell save

Sheffield Wednesday go up against Crewe Alexandra this afternoon as they aim to return to winning ways in League One.

By Joe Crann
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 3:52 pm

The Owls are currently eighth as they go up against 23rd-placed Crewe, and they’ll be desperate to claim all three points at Gresty Road in their first meeting with the Railwaymen since a 2-0 defeat in the Championship back in 2006.

Wednesday have the likes of Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Ciaran Brennan back in contention, while Lee Gregory was also given the all clear after he left the field during the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth with a bit of a niggle. The game does come too soon, however, for others such as Chey Dunkley, Dennis Adeniran and Sam Hutchinson.

Barry Bannan scored for Sheffield Wednesday.

Alex Miller and Joe Crann will bring you all the team news, updates and more as the afternoon progresses – and hopefully there’s a Wednesday win to shout about at the end of it.

Up the Owls.

Nobody wants to see this

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:54

HT ratings

Peacock-Farrell - 8

Brennan - 7

Palmer - 6

Johnson - 6

Hunt - 6

Dele-Bashiru - 6

Bannan - 8

Wing - 6

Corbeanu - 7

Paterson - 6

Gregory -7

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:54

Wednesday lead at the break

The Owls are deservedly ahead at half time thanks to Barry Bannan, but have to thank BPF once again after a penalty save and incredible second stop towards the end of the half.

A good half from Wednesday for the most part, but they need definitely need a second goal.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:50

Double save!

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:48

Unbelievable

Former Blade, Porter, sees his weak penalty saved, but the follow-up stop from BPF was remarkable. Incredible reflexes.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:47

SAVED!!

BPF does it again. What a save.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:46

Penalty Crewe

Handball given against Bannan.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:44

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:42

A decent Crewe spell

The hosts claim for a penalty after a collision in the box, then BPF punches clear.

Now the Owls goalkeeper is holding onto the ball to slow things down a bit. Crewe having a bit of the ball now - Wednesday need to reclaim control.

Saturday, 11 December, 2021, 15:39

Corbeanu booked

A silly booking for the wideman as he boots the ball away.

