Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Max Lowe, isn't worried about swapping the red side of the Steel City for the blue one.

The road directly from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough is a road less travelled around these parts, with plenty of players left the Owls to join the Blades, but not so many making the opposite switch. So it was understandably something that was going to come up when Lowe joined Danny Röhl’s group this summer.

Lowe played 53 times for United during his time over in S2, but is now looking forward to a new chapter in his career in what is an exciting time for Wednesdayites, and he made a strong first impression as he donned blue and white for the first time over the weekend in the 2-0 win over Alfreton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Röhl and his side have headed out to St. George’s Park for their first preseason camp of the summer, and the 27-year-old is looking forward to taking time to get acquainted to his new colleagues.

“I know what comes with playing for Wednesday, and obviously being from the other side,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “I know it’s going to create a lot of noise, but that’s nothing I can’t hold and be accountable for - that’s why I’ve come here...

“I bring a lot of energy, honest performances and I’m going to do the fans proud like we all will. I just want to get my teammates and the fans on my side as quickly as possible… I’m glad it’s been done soon rather than last minute, so I can settle in and get used to the environment and the gaffer’s style of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to get to know all the lads as quick as I can - and we’re going away together so I think that that will be really good for me.”