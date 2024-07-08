'Create noise' - Former Blade isn't worried about swapping Sheffield United for Sheffield Wednesday
and live on Freeview channel 276
The road directly from Bramall Lane to Hillsborough is a road less travelled around these parts, with plenty of players left the Owls to join the Blades, but not so many making the opposite switch. So it was understandably something that was going to come up when Lowe joined Danny Röhl’s group this summer.
Lowe played 53 times for United during his time over in S2, but is now looking forward to a new chapter in his career in what is an exciting time for Wednesdayites, and he made a strong first impression as he donned blue and white for the first time over the weekend in the 2-0 win over Alfreton Town.
Now Röhl and his side have headed out to St. George’s Park for their first preseason camp of the summer, and the 27-year-old is looking forward to taking time to get acquainted to his new colleagues.
“I know what comes with playing for Wednesday, and obviously being from the other side,” he told the club’s YouTube channel. “I know it’s going to create a lot of noise, but that’s nothing I can’t hold and be accountable for - that’s why I’ve come here...
“I bring a lot of energy, honest performances and I’m going to do the fans proud like we all will. I just want to get my teammates and the fans on my side as quickly as possible… I’m glad it’s been done soon rather than last minute, so I can settle in and get used to the environment and the gaffer’s style of play.
“I want to get to know all the lads as quick as I can - and we’re going away together so I think that that will be really good for me.”
Wednesday’s next friendly takes place later this month in Austria as the Owls take on RB Salzburg in Austria, and their last will be on August 3rd when Spaniards, Leganes, come to S6 a week before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.